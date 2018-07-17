Study: 60% of Romanian employees work remotely at least once a week

Approximately 60% of Romanian employees work remotely at least once a week, and more than 80% of companies consider that a flexible workspace would have a direct impact on business growth (91%) and on maximizing profitability and maintaining competitiveness (87%), and that it would offer them the opportunity to expand their business in new markets, recruit and maintain talents in the organization (84%), according to a study by IWG, the group that includes SPACES and Regus.

More than 18,000 professionals from 96 countries and different industries were interviewed in the IWG Flexible Working Survey. In Romania, 200 respondents participated in the study, both employers and employees.

The survey revealed that, when they don’t work at the company’s headquarters, almost half of the Romanian respondents work from home, and about 20% prefer cafes and business lounge options.

Meanwhile, more than 90% of Romanian managers admitted that they want the company they manage to respond faster to market changes than the competition, and to capitalize on opportunities that appear in new markets, but without making long-term investments (81% of respondents). At the same time, companies in Romania (63%) are interested in increasing the revenues from international contracts over the next 3-5 years, compared to the 50% average of the global respondents.

Most of the interviewed managers (90%) believe that the employees who work remotely can bring significant savings for the firm, and that the use of flexible offices would reduce by up to 10% the annual management costs of the spaces (81%) – administration, equipment and decoration, maintenance costs – and the expenses with unused space (40%).

Business people in Romania have a low availability (28%), compared to the global average (41%), of having capital blocked in long-term property and technology contracts. More than 60% of respondents said they are considering abandoning the current space in favor of a flexible, subscription-based solution to redirect more capital to business growth initiatives, the study also showed.

The main three advantages that a flexible workspace provides for a company that starts operating in a new location is the avoidance of costs of arrangement and capital investment (74%), the set-up speed of the space (64%) and the elimination of the “business downtime” related to these activities (31%). Meanwhile, the obstacles perceived as relevant when companies expand into new locations are the price-to-value ratio (78%), the cost of IT infrastructure and services (67%), and the resources needed to equip and arrange the new space (57%).

The survey also showed that Romanian managers believe that a flexible working environment, in terms of time and location, helps employees be more productive (over 80%), more satisfied at work, and have more efficient meetings (over 70%), while allowing them to work closer to home (over 50%).

The characteristics of a ‘productive’ workspace, according to respondents in Romania, include an inspirational design for colleagues and customers (72%), high-speed internet (57%), a generous number of meeting rooms (40% %) and access to transportation (34%).

In line with the growing global trend, 87% of Romanian respondents agreed with the opportunities offered by the recruitment of flexible workforce, freelancers or consultants, and with the fact that the possibility of pressing the on/off button of the services used according to needs and with minimal losses brings significant benefits to the company (82%).

Study: Romanian employees communicate easily with their colleagues

Irina Marica, [email protected]