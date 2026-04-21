Legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci receives Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award

Romania’s Nadia Comǎneci, celebrated as one of the most iconic figures in gymnastics history, has been awarded the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award, one of the highest honors in global sport, during a ceremony held in Madrid. The recognition comes nearly 50 years after her historic performance at the 1976 Olympics.

The award, presented by the Laureus World Sports Academy, celebrates Comăneci’s extraordinary career and lasting contribution to gymnastics and international sport. She becomes the 20th recipient of the distinction and the first gymnast to receive it.

“The highest honour the Laureus World Sports Academy can bestow is the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award and this year that honour was given to Nadia Comăneci, 50 years after she scored the first Perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics history,” the organization announced.

“She won three gold medals at those 1976 Games and a further two four years later. In 2000, she became a founder Member of the Laureus World Sports Academy and has played a vital role in the growth of the Laureus movement, travelling across the world to visit programmes which support diverse communities, using sport to improve outcomes and opportunities for at-risk young people,” it added.

Nadia Comăneci rose to global fame at the 1976 Summer Olympics, where she became the first athlete in history to score a perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics at just 14 years old. She went on to achieve seven perfect scores at those Games, winning three gold medals, and added two more golds at the 1980 Summer Olympics.

Following her retirement in 1984 and defection to the United States in 1989, Comăneci remained involved in gymnastics through coaching, commentary, and advocacy. A recipient of numerous honors, including induction into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame (1993) and the Olympic Order, she has also supported various charitable causes.

Upon receiving the award, Nadia Comǎneci stated, “When I had to go on uneven bars, I didn’t feel that shaking. Thank you very much for the award!”

Romania marks 2026 as the “Nadia Comăneci Year," commemorating 50 years since her groundbreaking Olympic performance.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Laureus)