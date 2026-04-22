Romania among EU countries with sharpest fuel price increases in March, Eurostat says

Fuel prices in Romania recorded one of the steepest increases in the European Union in March 2026, according to new data published by Eurostat. The surge comes after a period of declining prices earlier in the year.

Across the EU, the price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport rose by 12.9% in March compared to the same month in 2025. Romania saw a significantly higher increase of 19.6%, placing it among the countries with the fastest growth, alongside Germany (19.8%) and the Netherlands (18.8%).

“In Hungary and Slovenia, prices decreased by 2.7% and 5.9%, respectively, compared with March 2025; however, compared with February 2026, the decrease was not as pronounced,” reads the Eurostat report.

Diesel prices were a major driver of the overall surge. At the EU level, diesel rose by nearly 20% year-on-year and by over 19% compared to February 2026. Petrol prices also increased, though at a slower pace, rising by 9.4% annually and more than 10% month-on-month.

On a monthly basis, fuel prices climbed in all EU member states between February and March. The sharpest diesel price hikes were recorded in countries such as Czechia and Sweden, while petrol saw more moderate but still significant increases across the bloc.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)