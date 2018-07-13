Study: Romanian employees communicate easily with their colleagues

Romanian employees rank first in the world in terms of the ease of communicating with their colleagues, regardless of their generation, according to the latest Randstad Workmonitor global report released in the second quarter of 2018, in which Romania was included for the first time.

The Randstad Workmonitor covers 34 countries around the world, being conducted by recruitment company Randstad.

In the top ranked countries, depending on how difficult it is for employees to communicate with their colleagues from another age group or generation, Romania has the lowest percentage (19%) and the global average is 31%. Meanwhile, while an average of 86% of respondents prefer to work in a multi-generation team, 92% of Romanian employees have declared this preference, being overtaken only by Chile (93%).

Most of the respondents who believe that belonging to a multigenerational team encourages them to contribute with innovative ideas and solutions are from Romania – 91%, Italy – 92%, Norway – 94% and China – 94%. The global average was 85%. Intergenerational collaboration is considered to be mutually beneficial by 88% of Romanian respondents (compared to 85% of the global average).

The study also revealed that, although 83% of respondents consider their direct manager’s age to be of no importance as long as they manage to inspire them, 69% prefer their direct manager to be the same age or older than them, Romania being close to this average, with 64%. Most of the employees (77% – globally, 74% – Romania) say that their direct manager has the ability to work with different generations and 69% say that their direct manager cares about their career path (Romania 65%).

In terms of connecting on social networks, such as Facebook or Instagram, employees are more often connected with their colleagues (61% – globally, 77% – Romania) than with the direct manager (35% – globally, 45% – Romania), the Randstad Workmonitor also showed. India has the highest peer-to-peer connection rate, in social media (86%), and Japan is at the opposite end, with 19%. Considering age, men in the 18-24 age group are more often connected with their direct manager (47%), compared to women in the same group (38%).

Compared to the previous quarter, the level of job satisfaction increased in Italy and Japan, but declined in Belgium, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland. Job satisfaction is highest in Mexico (84%), compared to Japan (50%), while Romania is at the same level as Great Britain – 72%.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)