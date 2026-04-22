Romanian minister announces Constanta port took over Moldova’s sole seaport Giurgiulesti

Romanian transport minister Ciprian Serban announced that the National Company Administration of Maritime Ports (or CNAPM) – the port authority for the Romanian seaports Constanta, Midia, and Mangalia – completed the acquisition of the operator of the Republic of Moldova’s sole seaport, Giurgiulesti, the company Danube Logistics from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (or EBRD). The integration of Constanta and Giurgiulesti ports may include the building of a motorway or expressway to link the Moldovan port to the European road transport network.

"The acquisition of the Port of Giurgiulesti is necessary, taking into account the competition between the Port of Constanta and the other ports in the Black Sea basin and those of the EU Member States,” minister Serban said in a Facebook post, as reported by Economica.net.

Serban also highlighted the context of the expansion of the Port of Constanta hinterland and its transformation into a market leader for the Central and Southeast area of Europe, as well as the route of the new transport routes in the current regional context. Its strategic role has grown in the region, and the port is well-positioned to serve Ukraine's future reconstruction.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has been involved, from the beginning, in the successful development of this transaction, providing rigorous analysis, updated risk assessments, and a clear vision of the long-term impact.

By taking over, Romania is making firm commitments to the development of the Giurgiulesti Port and to strengthening its position in the new geopolitical and economic context. Significant, long-term investments are envisaged to increase the port's capacity and its strategic importance in the area, Șerban added.

"We want Giurgiulesti to become fully integrated into the transport networks in the region. This could include, for example, supporting external infrastructure projects, such as a motorway or expressway from Galați to Giurgiulești (directly connecting the port to the European road network) or partnerships with the Port of Galați (across the Danube, in Romania) to operate in a complementary manner. Such measures would more closely integrate the port of Giurgiulesti into the regional transport network, amplifying its role as a gateway to the EU for Moldova," concluded Ciprian Constantin Șerban.

There are two distinct port entities operating in Giurgiulesti: the International Free Port, operated by Danube Logistics and owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the state port, owned by the Government of the Republic of Moldova. Chisinau authorities have previously stated that the state port is not for sale.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ciprian Serban)