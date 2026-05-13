STRABAG to build and move headquarters to SPEEDWELL’s QUEENS District in Bucharest

STRABAG will become both the general contractor and the first anchor tenant of QUEENS District, a large mixed-use project developed by SPEEDWELL in Bucharest’s Floreasca-Barbu Văcărescu business area. The construction company will also relocate its Bucharest headquarters to the project under a long-term lease agreement.

The two companies announced the signing of the construction contract for the project, which will combine office, residential, retail, and public-access spaces within a single urban development scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

The office component of QUEENS District will include around 22,500 square meters of leasable office space, while the entire project will exceed 45,000 sqm of built area. The development will also feature 237 residential units, approximately 2,500 sqm of retail and services, landscaped green areas, and a publicly accessible inner courtyard.

As part of a separate long-term lease agreement, STRABAG will occupy approximately 4,600 square meters across three floors in Tower A, becoming the first anchor tenant signed within the project.

“As General Contractor, we are pleased to contribute to the development of a project that reflects many of the directions shaping the future of urban construction: mixed-use integration, strong technical standards, energy efficiency, sustainability, and long-term functionality,” said Bogdan Mărginean, Technical Managing Director STRABAG Romania.

In her turn, Maria Jianu, Leasing Director at SPEEDWELL, stated: “We are particularly glad to welcome STRABAG not only as the builder of QUEENS District, but also as the first company to choose it for their future headquarters. For us, this goes beyond a standard leasing transaction.”

The office building is designed as a two-wing structure with flexible floorplates of around 3,100 square meters, allowing tenants to customize layouts while benefiting from dedicated access and branding visibility, the company said.

The project will include 282 underground parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, and smart parking systems, while above-ground circulation will prioritize pedestrian access.

According to the developers, QUEENS District Office is among the few office buildings in Bucharest designed to operate with zero local carbon emissions. The project already holds a BREEAM Excellent certification at Design Stage and will rely entirely on renewable electricity sources, photovoltaic panels, heat pump technology, and a smart building management system.

STRABAG SE is a European technology group specializing in construction services. It has been operating in the Romanian market since 1991 and established its headquarters in Bucharest in 1994.

Currently, the STRABAG Group has subsidiaries in all major regions of Romania and operates in all construction sectors, particularly in the segments of transportation infrastructure, building construction, and civil engineering, as well as in environmental construction projects.

STRABAG Romania ended 2023 with a 65% increase in production volume, from EUR 315.46 million in 2022 to EUR 519.26 million. It also recorded a 10% increase in the number of employees (FTE), from 1,768 in 2022 to 1,942 employees (FTE) at the end of last year.

SPEEDWELL Development is a premium real estate developer active in Romania and Poland with Belgian roots, building residential, mixed-use, office, commercial, and industrial destinations. With more than ten years of experience in Romania, the company has developed projects across Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Râmnicu Vâlcea, and Brașov, totaling approximately 160,000 sqm of office and retail space, over 5,500 apartments, and 23,000 sqm of industrial space, with a total development value of around EUR 2 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)