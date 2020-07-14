Newsroom
Romanian health minister says state of alert extension is “almost imminent”
14 July 2020
The Romanian authorities are not planning to reintroduce the state of emergency, but the extension of the state of alert is “almost imminent,” health minister Nelu Tataru said on Monday, July 13.

The government estimates that between 500 and 700 new coronavirus cases will be confirmed in Romania in the next 14 days.

“The current evolution doesn’t require a state of emergency. We are expecting 14 days with fluctuating evolution, with an increasing number of cases, maybe 500, 600, 700, depending on the number of tests, epidemiological investigations; but the extension of a state of alert after July 15 is almost imminent,” Tataru said, according to Digi24.

The minister also said that the authorities could decide to quarantine specific localities or regions, but that the isolation of new cases or outbreaks is more important. He also urged the population and businesses to respect the social distancing and hygiene rules.

The Romanian government extended the state of alert for another 30 days on June 17. 

Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), also said on Monday that the Romanian authorities could decide to reintroduce some restrictions in areas where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, but that it all depends on the numbers. He explained, however, that the restrictions would target specific areas, not the entire country.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

