Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 09:18
Social
Romania's Govt. extends state of alert for another 30 days
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government decided to prolong the state of alert by another 30 days. At the same time, it also announced the third wave of relaxation.

The Parliament will also vote on the Government's decision.

Some of the parties in the Parliament have already declared themselves against maintaining the state of alert. Thus, the Government has come up with more relaxation measures to address the criticism and populist rhetoric expressed by the opposition Social Democrats - who control the majority in Parliament.

Namely, the Executive terminated the discretionary public procurement regime, since much of the criticism expressed by PSD was related to lack of transparency in the public acquisition of sanitary equipment.

The Government has also decided to allow ceremonies inside churches, a move aimed at addressing public expectations, Hotnews.ro reported. However, this decision has further upset restaurant owners who claim that they can follow stricter sanitary regulations, compared to the churches. The Government has decided to keep indoor restaurants closed, suggesting that they are among the places with the highest contagion risk. 

According to the Government's decision, wearing masks in closed public spaces, such as stores and public transport, remains mandatory.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 09:18
Social
Romania's Govt. extends state of alert for another 30 days
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government decided to prolong the state of alert by another 30 days. At the same time, it also announced the third wave of relaxation.

The Parliament will also vote on the Government's decision.

Some of the parties in the Parliament have already declared themselves against maintaining the state of alert. Thus, the Government has come up with more relaxation measures to address the criticism and populist rhetoric expressed by the opposition Social Democrats - who control the majority in Parliament.

Namely, the Executive terminated the discretionary public procurement regime, since much of the criticism expressed by PSD was related to lack of transparency in the public acquisition of sanitary equipment.

The Government has also decided to allow ceremonies inside churches, a move aimed at addressing public expectations, Hotnews.ro reported. However, this decision has further upset restaurant owners who claim that they can follow stricter sanitary regulations, compared to the churches. The Government has decided to keep indoor restaurants closed, suggesting that they are among the places with the highest contagion risk. 

According to the Government's decision, wearing masks in closed public spaces, such as stores and public transport, remains mandatory.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?