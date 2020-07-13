Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 07/13/2020 - 12:28
Romania could reintroduce restrictions in areas that become coronavirus hotspots, emergency department head says
13 July 2020
The Romanian authorities could decide to reintroduce some restrictions in areas where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, but it all depends on the numbers, Raed Arafat, the head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU), told local news channel Digi24.

He explained, however, that the restrictions would target specific areas, not the entire country.

Asked whether it would be possible for the authorities to stop people from going to seaside or mountain resorts, to limit the community transmission of the coronavirus, Arafat said that it is possible to isolate specific areas.

“I don’t think it’s possible anymore to say ‘don’t go to the seaside.’ First of all, the legislation does not allow it,” the DSU head said, adding that, on the other hand, it could be possible to impose restrictions in certain areas.

“I have only one thing to say: be careful, because if the situation worsens in some areas, where the growth is much higher than in others, these areas can be isolated,” Raed Arafat also said.

He also talked about five hotspots in Romania - Bucharest, and the counties of Arges, Prahova, Brasov, and Dambovita - where “we continuously have large numbers of cases.” Galati is also on this list, according to the DSU head.

Raed Arafat also noted, however, that the authorities are not considering any restrictions at the moment.

Another 456 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Sunday, July 12, in Romania, bringing the total to 32,535, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

