Impact Hub Bucharest launched Impact Creators, an acceleration program dedicated to startups from Romania and Central and Eastern Europe in the early stages of development (very early stage, pre-seed), which are seeking investment rounds.

The program is in partnership with PurposeTech, one of the leading pre-seed investment funds in Central and Eastern Europe.

The accelerator runs until February 2025, and concludes with a Pitch Day, where one startup has the opportunity to secure an investment of up to EUR 100,000, provided by PurposeTech.

“'For Impact Creators, we are looking for founders with an extraordinary level of commitment, talent, and ambition. We want to support those entrepreneurs who are motivated by a strong sense of mission to do good and, at the same time, aim to build a successful, profitable business that can scale internationally,” said Fred Fous, General Partner at PurposeTech.

The program is aimed at entrepreneurs with business ideas that can generate revenue, are scalable through technology, and have already developed a first version of their product, with or without initial traction. Startups with ideas in fields such as health, education, and sustainability are particularly sought after.

Those interested can apply for the accelerator between September 11 – October 24, 2024. Selection and announcement of participants will take place between November 7-8.

Entrepreneurs admitted to Impact Creators will meet at an online kick-off meeting on November 22. Twenty startups will be selected to participate in two intense bootcamp days, held in Bucharest on December 4, 2024, and January 23, 2025.

Pitch Day will take place on February 5, 2025, with only seven startups that stood out during the program. One of these startups will have the opportunity to secure a funding round of up to EUR 100,000 from PurposeTech.

“Impact Creators comes with a crucial benefit, which we aim to replicate in similar future programs: our support continues even after the accelerator program ends, providing entrepreneurs with long-term, dedicated attention,” said Vlad Craioveanu, CEO & Co-Founder of Impact Hub Bucharest.

Participants admitted to the program will benefit from a substantial package of perks to help them grow their businesses. Firstly, they will participate in dedicated workshops where they receive real-time feedback on product iteration and refinement. They will also be able to learn at their own pace, gaining free access to Startarium eXperience courses throughout the program. Impact Creators also offers participants the chance to connect with other entrepreneurs and potential investors.

Additionally, Impact Hub Bucharest provides extra support to the business that secures the investment even after the accelerator ends. The startup will receive six months of personalized assistance (legal, financial, marketing, and sales consulting), a coworking membership at Impact Hub Bucharest, access to various community events, 1:1 mentoring with an impactful entrepreneur, additional pitching opportunities with other investors, and industry connections.

The Impact Creators program has a participation fee of EUR 229 + VAT for the startups selected.

(Photo source: Impact Hub Bucharest)