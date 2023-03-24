StakeBorg Academy announces first AI-based educational assistant in Romania

StakeBorg Academy announced on March 23 that it launched the first AI-based learning assistant in Romania. The new tech tool, tested live at The StakeBorg Talks' latest edition, uses the Chat GPT technology.

In addition to interactive courses covering the origin and evolution of money, financial crises, and digital revolutions, explained with the help of professionals, users of the new StakeBorg Academy Buddy benefit from a new learning experience with the help of the educational assistant based on Chat GPT technology, the company said in the press release.

"As an exercise of imagination regarding the potential of AI, we can say that StakeBorg Academy Buddy is the result of a collaboration between two distinct AI systems. We used Chat GPT technology to describe the characteristics of the educational assistant StakeBorg Academy Buddy, and then these characteristics were given a face with the help of Midjourney," said Evelyne Vîlcu, Chief Growth Officer of StakeBorg.

"Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Tesla are among the most important players pushing the boundaries of knowledge by developing products with artificial intelligence. It would be dangerous for Romania to watch from the sidelines as the reality around it changes. That is precisely why we aim to encourage action, and StakeBorg Academy Buddy is just the first step toward achieving this goal," she added.

According to Eurostat data from 2022, Romania ranks last in the European Union in terms of online learning, with only 8% of Romanians stating that they have used the internet for educational purposes in the past three months, StakeBorg also said in its press release.

Vlad Mercori, CEO of StakeBorg, said: "We are last in the EU in digitalization, as well as online learning, even though we enjoy one of the fastest internet speeds in the world. This is the context in which we look to the future, one in which digitalization will create 97 million jobs by 2025, according to the World Economic Forum. To ensure that the new generations will be competitive in the job market, an ambitious plan for the reform and innovation of education is needed. Education must keep up with technological advancements, which means that both students and teachers must be prepared to navigate the new technological reality."

(Photo source: StakeBorg)