Sports Festival 2025: Superheroes Run to support Romania’s 1,400 km trail Via Transilvanica

The 2025 edition of the Superheroes Run, part of the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca, will support Via Transilvanica, a 1,400-kilometer trail connecting Romania’s historical and natural landmarks. Half of each registration fee will be donated to the project, which promotes outdoor exploration and cultural heritage.

Scheduled for June 15 at Cluj Arena, the event invites participants to run either a 5 km or 10 km race and support the Via Transilvanica trail.

Organizers highlight the alignment between sports and community engagement, emphasizing that running can be more than a personal challenge - it can help sustain long-term projects like Via Transilvanica.

Tibi Uşeriu, coordinator and ambassador of Via Transilvanica, emphasized the importance of sports as a fundamental part of life, akin to family and personal projects. He expressed his excitement about the partnership between the Sports Festival and Tăşuleasa Social, noting that more such collaborations are needed to promote both Romania and a healthy, active lifestyle.

Participants looking to further support this initiative can make additional donations online or at the event.

Over the past two years, the Superheroes Run has attracted more than 1,500 participants per edition, demonstrating the positive impact of sports. Previous editions have supported the renovation of the “Dominic Stanca” Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic in Cluj-Napoca through the Metropolis Foundation’s campaign, “Public Hospitals from Private Money.”

The upcoming sixth edition of the Sports Festival, Romania’s largest multi-sport event, will take place from June 12-15 in Cluj-Napoca. After a successful 2024 edition featuring global tennis icons, organizers are preparing new surprises and challenges for sports enthusiasts. The festival will once again be hosted at Cluj Arena, Radisson Garden, and several parks throughout the city.

Via Transilvanica, Romania's longest hiking trail, has been included on the 2024 list of the world's greatest places compiled by TIME magazine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)