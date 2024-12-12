Sports Festival brings football icon Ronaldinho to Romania’s Cluj-Napoca in 2025

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho will come to the BTarena in Cluj-Napoca for a spectacular football show during Sports Festival 2025. The event, scheduled for June 14, promises an unforgettable experience for fans.

The audience will have the chance to see the great Brazilian player in a football show, a unique concept emphasizing spectacle and skill, with Ronaldinho at its center. The event will bring together guest athletes and spectacular moments, the organizers said.

Ronaldinho himself expressed his excitement: "Next year, on June 14, I'll be at the Sports Festival in Romania. I'll play alongside my friends, and I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun. See you there!"

Patrick Ciorcilă, co-founder of Sports Festival, also commented: "Bringing Ronaldinho to the Sports Festival is a dream come true. […] Seeing him perform live, rather than through social media or TV screens, is an unparalleled experience. This football show will set new standards, featuring a 5+1 team format with more major names to be announced soon."

The BTarena will accommodate 9,000 fans for this exclusive event. Pre-registrations for tickets opened on December 12 on bilete.sportsfestival.com, with the first 3,000 tickets going on sale on Tuesday, December 17, at 2:00 PM at the lowest prices. Each registered individual can purchase up to four tickets.

For those unable to secure tickets in this initial phase, a second wave of sales will launch in early 2025, alongside the announcement of additional football legends joining Ronaldinho.

The sixth edition of Sports Festival, Romania's largest multi-sport event, will take place from June 12 to 15, 2025, in various locations across Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)