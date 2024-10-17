Speedwell kicks off construction works on third building of Triama Residence in Bucharest

Real estate developer Speedwell has started the construction of the third and last building of the Triama Residence project in Bucharest.

The budget allocated to the development amounts to EUR 9 million.

The last phase of the project will be delivered in 2026 and some 56% of the apartments were sold already, the developer said.

The third building in the development will deliver the last 61 units of the ensemble, with 34 sold so far. The building will have a total built area of approximately 5,400 sqm.

Triama Residence, located near Costin Georgian subway station, has 195 apartments.

Speedwell, which has been active on the Romanian market for the past ten years, is present in Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, Râmnicu Vâlcea and Brașov. The company's portfolio includes approximately 150,000 sqm of office and retail space, over 6,000 apartments, and 23,000 sqm of industrial space, with a total project value estimated at approximately EUR 1.5 billion. Since June 2024, Speedwell has expanded its operations in Poland, targeting a development portfolio to match its Romanian one.

For the next period, Speedwell is preparing the launch of Queens District, to be delivered in Q1 2027, the development of the CityZen project, currently in the permitting phase, and is advancing construction work on Glenwood Estate, a villa residential ensemble in Corbeanca, and The Meadows, a project located on the shore of Grivița Lake.

In Timisoara, Speedwell is developing Paltim, a mixed-use urban regeneration project, and is preparing to launch the construction works for a new real estate development on the former 1 Iunie textile plant site.

In the industrial &logistics segment, the company has completed the second phase of SpacePlus West and started groundworks on the SpacePlus East development. In recent years, Speedwell delivered the Record Park in Cluj and is currently expanding to Braşov.

(Photo: Speedwell)

simona@romania-insider.com