Romanian-Belgian real estate developer Speedwell begins expansion in Poland

Romanian-Belgian real estate developer Speedwell, controlled by Belgian investors, announced that it bought a plot of land in Warsaw where it plans to build a 600-bed student housing project, as the beginning of a broader expansion in the Polish market and the region.

“We have ambitious plans to acquire a portfolio of projects in Poland similar in size to our portfolio in Romania,” said Didier Balcaen, co-founder of Speedwell.

“Our key acquisition targets include a variety of asset classes such as residential for sale, apartments for rent, student dormitories, office spaces, and industrial properties, both in Warsaw and in regional cities. We believe in the potential of the Polish market and the broader Central and Eastern European region,” he added.

Speedwell’s Polish subsidiary bought from BPI Real Estate Poland and Acteeum a 2,290 sqm plot along with the building permit and the blueprint of the project, which ensures a smooth start of the development.

Speedwell will execute the project further, using its developer experience from the Romanian market.

The Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) project will deliver approximately 600 beds, meeting the ever-growing need for quality student housing in Warsaw. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and will be completed before the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Poland is facing a shortage of more than 400,000 student dormitory beds, the sixth largest in Europe, according to Economica.net, quoting JLL Poland real estate consultancy firm.

The student population in Poland has grown significantly, driven by an increase in the number of foreign students.

Public dormitories in Poland provide only about 115,300 beds, accommodating only 9% of the student population, varying from 5-15% in large cities. Warsaw, a key study destination, has the lowest ratio of public dormitory beds per student at 4%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)