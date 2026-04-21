SPEEDWELL unveils EUR 135 mln lakeside villa project near Bucharest

SPEEDWELL, a premium real estate developer with Belgian roots, highly active in Romania and Poland, announced the launch of GLENWOOD Estate, a residential project in Corbeanca, near Bucharest. The development is planned on a 14-hectare site and is estimated at more than EUR 135 million.

The project will include up to 200 villas across seven housing types. The units will range from 142 to 220 square meters and will be built on plots between 322 and 557 square meters, each with a private garden and parking spaces.

Located near Ostratu Lake, the development will also include shared facilities such as a community center, swimming pool, and pedestrian areas along the lakeside.

Construction is planned in phases, with an initial stage of 50 villas. The first 15 units are expected to be completed in autumn 2026. The amenities area is scheduled for delivery starting in 2028.

The project also includes energy-related features such as photovoltaic panels and heat pump systems. According to the developer, these are intended to support energy efficiency and reduce consumption.

Founded by Jan Demeyere and Didier Balcaen, SPEEDWELL is a real estate developer with projects in Romania and Poland, including residential, office, and mixed-use developments across several cities. Locally, the company has developed projects across Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Râmnicu Vâlcea, and Brașov, totaling approximately 160,000 sqm of office and retail space, over 5,500 apartments, and 23,000 sqm of industrial space, with a total development value of around EUR 2 billion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)