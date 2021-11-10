Romanian tech company Softelligence opens branch in North Macedonia

Romanian technology and consultancy company Softelligence expands in the region with a new branch in North Macedonia. By the end of 2023, the company plans to invest EUR 1 million in the project and hire 100 local IT experts.

“We aim to create and expand an Eastern European excellence hub for consulting and digital transformation for companies providing financial services, which will be serving major global customers,” said Adrian Blidăruș, Softelligence CEO.

The North-Macedonian branch was officially established in October 2021, and the company is currently running a sustained recruitment campaign in the country. The first local Softelligence employees will be mid-level and senior software developers and experienced team leaders.

The team in North Macedonia will extend the efforts of the Romanian one, helping to design and implement solutions for large players in the financial industry, such as members of Erste Group and Vienna Insurance Group or TBI Bank, but also insurance giants such as Beazley and Howden Group.

Softelligence’s projects revolve around delivering fully customized and integrated platforms for insurance and banking, targeting operations and customer experience based on modern data architecture and complemented by artificial intelligence.

Softelligence was founded in 2006 in Bucharest by Adrian Blidăruș, currently its CEO and majority shareholder. It has four subsidiaries – two in Romania (in Bucharest and Craiova), one in the United Kingdom and, the newest, in North Macedonia. The company’s turnover in 2020 was EUR 11.4 million.

