Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Romanian tech company Softelligence opens branch in North Macedonia

10 November 2021
Romanian technology and consultancy company Softelligence expands in the region with a new branch in North Macedonia. By the end of 2023, the company plans to invest EUR 1 million in the project and hire 100 local IT experts.

“We aim to create and expand an Eastern European excellence hub for consulting and digital transformation for companies providing financial services, which will be serving major global customers,” said Adrian Blidăruș, Softelligence CEO.

The North-Macedonian branch was officially established in October 2021, and the company is currently running a sustained recruitment campaign in the country. The first local Softelligence employees will be mid-level and senior software developers and experienced team leaders.

The team in North Macedonia will extend the efforts of the Romanian one, helping to design and implement solutions for large players in the financial industry, such as members of Erste Group and Vienna Insurance Group or TBI Bank, but also insurance giants such as Beazley and Howden Group.

Softelligence’s projects revolve around delivering fully customized and integrated platforms for insurance and banking, targeting operations and customer experience based on modern data architecture and complemented by artificial intelligence.

Softelligence was founded in 2006 in Bucharest by Adrian Blidăruș, currently its CEO and majority shareholder. It has four subsidiaries – two in Romania (in Bucharest and Craiova), one in the United Kingdom and, the newest, in North Macedonia. The company’s turnover in 2020 was EUR 11.4 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

21 July 2021
