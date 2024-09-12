Social media causes emotional disorder in third of children, Save the Children Romania says

According to statistics provided by the psychological therapy and emotional support services of Save the Children Romania, in the past two years, one in three children aged between 8 and 17 has experienced some form of emotional disorder, such as anxiety or depression, caused by prolonged exposure to social media.

According to the latest Save the Children research, the age range in which social media use becomes significant is between 5 and 10 years old. 48.3% of children spend more than 6 hours a day online on a free day, whether it's the weekend or a holiday.

"Anxiety and depression in children and adolescents are increasingly manifesting in the context of social media use. Anxiety brings with it intense fears, restlessness, and difficulty concentrating, while depression is identified through deep sadness, withdrawal, and loss of interest in activities. Many children come to therapy with symptoms such as lack of concentration, social isolation, insomnia, or low self-esteem," said Mihaela Dinu, clinical psychologist at Save the Children.

While on social media, young people are exposed to the pressure of constant comparison with others and the need to gain approval through likes and comments, which amplifies feelings of inadequacy and frustration and can lead to significant emotional disorders.

Most children say their values or interests are validated by the content they encounter on social media, with 57% stating that social media helps them see their flaws.

"The alarming rise in cases of emotional disorders among children and adolescents caused by excessive social media use is an issue that requires immediate attention. We need to promote healthy alternatives for children's leisure time, alongside parents," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children.

Save the Children, in collaboration with NEPI Rockcastle, is launching a national awareness and education campaign aimed at children and adolescents, as well as parents and teachers, to combat the harmful effects of excessive social media use.

The campaign "Perfect Stories Have No Filters" includes a series of conferences, interactive activities, and educational resources designed to develop critical thinking and help children manage the negative emotions caused by online pressures. The free conferences "How to Guide Teenagers to Protect Their Online Identity?" will take place in September and October in the cities of Satu Mare, Timișoara, Craiova, Galați, and Brăila.

Events for parents, teachers, and professionals working with children will gather over 1,000 participants and include discussions with psychologists from Save the Children, influencers recognized for their active involvement, professional integrity, and positive influence on communities - Iulia Ionescu, Robert Diaconeasa, Bianca Adam, Edi Brandabura, or Cristian China-Birta (Chinezu) - and online security specialists.

(Photo source: Save the Children Romania)