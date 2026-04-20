Social Democrats to submit bill banning sale of shares in profitable state-owned companies

The Romanian Social Democratic Party, or PSD, announced on Monday, April 20, that it will submit a draft law to Parliament banning the sale of assets in profitable state-owned companies for two years, despite agreeing earlier to sell minority stakes in the same enterprises as envisaged by the EU-sponsored Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The announcement comes after prime minister and National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ilie Bolojan announced the first steps of a broad restructuring plan targeting Romania’s state-owned enterprises. The plan aims at improved financial discipline, possible mergers or closures, and the potential listing of selected companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The initiative is based on an assessment note prepared by deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu, covering an initial group of 22 state-owned companies. The report highlights deep structural inefficiencies across the sector and calls for urgent action. According to the note, listing companies would bring increased transparency and efficiency in such companies, although the state would retain control.

Despite still being partners in the governing coalition, PSD expressed its opposition to the plan to sell minority share packages in public companies. In its statement, the party asks for the withdrawal of any plan to sell the shares.

“The prime minister does not have the right to decide in a restricted circle the sale of the most important and most profitable state-owned companies. Such a decision cannot be taken without a public debate at the level of Parliament, the supreme representative body of the Romanian people. In this regard, PSD will introduce in Parliament a draft law to ban for two years the sale of assets in profitable state-owned companies,” the party said.

The same press release refers to the ongoing global energy crisis caused by the blocking of the Hormuz Strait and the increased importance of energy producers like Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) and Romgaz (BVB: SNG).

PSD also expressed opposition to the sale of shares in state-owned CEC Bank or mining company Salrom.

The Social Democratic Party announced the draft law to block the listing of public companies on the same day as an internal referendum regarding the current centrist coalition. The party brought together 5,000 local and national leaders to decide whether it would withdraw support from the prime minister and therefore signal the crumbling of the existing pro-European majority.

radu@romania-insider.com

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