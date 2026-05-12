Smallest Art Fair in Town: Bucharest event holds fourth edition this week

The Smallest Art Fair in Town will have a section dedicated to emerging artists at its upcoming edition, scheduled to take place this week in Bucharest.

Under the headline A Place of Contemplation, this edition proposes a framework where contemplation doesn’t equate with withdrawal from the world but is an act of presence, the organizers explained.

The event takes place in two venues in the city. Continuing its original format, Salon de Papier remains a space dedicated exclusively to works on paper.

The new section dedicated to emerging artists, open to all media, is held at Mobius (Piața Amzei). It is meant to provide visibility to a generation “for whom access to the traditional art market infrastructure is often difficult. At the same time, it supports galleries that promote emerging artists, offering them a platform for exposure.”

The participating galleries are Gaep, Mobius, Sector 1, Suprainfinit, Anca Poterașu, Galeria Posibilă, and Ivan.

The free-access event takes place from May 14 to May 17.

(Photo: Mihai Plătică, Mirror Landscape 1, 2024, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com