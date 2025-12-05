Romanians expect higher Christmas spending this year, study shows

Romanians are preparing to spend more this Christmas compared with last year, according to a new Raiffeisen Bank study conducted in partnership with research platform Appinio. The survey showed that 65% of respondents expect higher holiday expenses in 2025, while 26% anticipate spending similar amounts to 2024.

Half of those surveyed allocate between 25% and 50% of their total holiday budget to gifts. Most fall into spending brackets of RON 500–1,000 (41%) and RON 1,000–2,000(26%) for presents.

To cover seasonal expenses, Romanians rely primarily on their own resources: 47% use savings, and 46% rely on their December salary, while 18% turn to credit cards.

For Christmas meals, consumers plan to shop mainly at supermarkets and hypermarkets (75%), followed by online retailers (36%) and local producers or markets (nearly 30%).

The study also showed that half of Romanians intend to spend Christmas at home, either alone or with family, while 18% will visit relatives or friends, and only 8% plan a holiday in Romanian resorts.

Meanwhile, holiday preparations typically begin early, with 41% starting to organize two to four weeks in advance, and one-third beginning a month ahead.

Traditional holiday activities remain central, with 78% decorating the Christmas tree and home, 77% buying gifts, and 71% doing general house cleaning.

When asked what symbolic gift they would like from Santa besides health and luck, respondents most often mentioned money and peace.

The study is part of Raiffeisen Bank’s Despre Bani 1:1 research series. It was conducted in November 2025 using the CAWI method on a nationally representative sample of 750 people aged 18 to 65.

