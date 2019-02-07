EU-funded initiative MY-GATEWAY invites Romanian startups to Slush tech event

My-Gateway, a startup Europe initiative which aims to strengthen the capacities of high-tech startups and innovative SMEs in the Central and Eastern European region, invites interested startups (particularly those in Romania, Czech Republic and Slovenia) to apply by July 31 for a selection process under which 11 winners will be given Attendee Tickets at Slush -- an event organised in Helsinki by the non-profit organisation with the same name.

The startup should be at least in late seed stage to make the most of the event. The potential of Slash stands in the 2,000 investors scouting for the next unicorn and 700 journalists seeking incredible stories, My-Gateway argues attempting to convince interested bidders.

Furthermore, a large number of entrepreneurs have the opportunity to meet each other. Having attended other events similar to Slush in size, the growth stage of the startup and whether the startup have taken part in other leading similar events will be among the most important selection criteria.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]