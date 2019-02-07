Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/02/2019 - 08:20
Business
EU-funded initiative MY-GATEWAY invites Romanian startups to Slush tech event
02 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

My-Gateway, a startup Europe initiative which aims to strengthen the capacities of high-tech startups and innovative SMEs in the Central and Eastern European region, invites interested startups (particularly those in Romania, Czech Republic and Slovenia) to apply by July 31 for a selection process under which 11 winners will be given Attendee Tickets at Slush -- an event organised in Helsinki by the non-profit organisation with the same name.

The startup should be at least in late seed stage to make the most of the event. The potential of Slash stands in the 2,000 investors scouting for the next unicorn and 700 journalists seeking incredible stories, My-Gateway argues attempting to convince interested bidders.

Furthermore, a large number of entrepreneurs have the opportunity to meet each other. Having attended other events similar to Slush in size, the growth stage of the startup and whether the startup have taken part in other leading similar events will be among the most important selection criteria.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/02/2019 - 08:20
Business
EU-funded initiative MY-GATEWAY invites Romanian startups to Slush tech event
02 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

My-Gateway, a startup Europe initiative which aims to strengthen the capacities of high-tech startups and innovative SMEs in the Central and Eastern European region, invites interested startups (particularly those in Romania, Czech Republic and Slovenia) to apply by July 31 for a selection process under which 11 winners will be given Attendee Tickets at Slush -- an event organised in Helsinki by the non-profit organisation with the same name.

The startup should be at least in late seed stage to make the most of the event. The potential of Slash stands in the 2,000 investors scouting for the next unicorn and 700 journalists seeking incredible stories, My-Gateway argues attempting to convince interested bidders.

Furthermore, a large number of entrepreneurs have the opportunity to meet each other. Having attended other events similar to Slush in size, the growth stage of the startup and whether the startup have taken part in other leading similar events will be among the most important selection criteria.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40