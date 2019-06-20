French startup ecosystem launches in Romania

La French Tech, an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, startups, investors and public administration aimed at developing projects and businesses using new technologies, has launched in Romania.

Established five years ago as part of the French Finance Ministry, La French Tech currently has 48 communities all over the world and over 30 in France.

The ecosystem supports startups in their international development with mentoring, coaching, international connections and promotion to enter the French market. La French Tech Romania will also offer startups financing, beginning 2020, when a EUR 1 million investment fund will be launched with the participation of 20 – 30 investors bringing a maximum of EUR 50,000 each. Startups will be able to receive in between EUR 20,000 and EUR 100,000, in addition to support on the expertise and scalability side. The ecosystem will also support French startups interested in coming to Romania.

At present, La French Tech France encompasses over 15,000 startups in France and invests EUR 1.6 billion. Its four interest areas are international business, human resources, understanding the institutional environment and finance.

The board of French Tech Romania is currently made up of 10 members, including investors and the executive director of the French chamber of commerce CCIFER. Serial entrepreneur and business angel Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder and VP Europe with Telus International, presides over the board.

(Photo: Pixabay)