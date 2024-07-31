SkyRun2024: Tallest building in Romania hosts charitable stair-running competition in November

SkyTower Bucharest, the tallest building in Romania, will host a new edition of the SkyRun charitable stair-running competition this fall. One of the novelties of this year’s event, scheduled for November 9, is the inclusion of two age categories dedicated to children: 7-13 and 14-17.

The SkyRun 2024 challenges participants to conquer 31 floors, 620 steps, and an ascent of 108 meters.

All funds raised from entry fees will be donated to four deserving charities: Climb Again, Mia’s Children, SOS Children’s Villages, and Autism Voice. Upon registration, participants can select which charity will receive the equivalent of their entry fee.

The new category for children aged 7 to 13 is called FunSkyRun. In this non-competitive race, children will be accompanied by a parent, grandparent, or tutor.

Meanwhile, participants aged 14 and older will compete in an individual, competitive race divided into two sub-categories: male and female.

Overall, while 600 runners from four countries - Romania, Austria, Hungary, and Bulgaria - took part in SkyRun 2023, this year, 700 competitors will be able to register for the edition on November 9.

“We are delighted to announce a new edition of the SkyRun competition so soon. For SkyRun 2024, we have prepared a series of exciting surprises. Last year, we received many requests for children’s entries, so we have added two categories specifically for children aged 7 to 17. Additionally, we have increased the number of charities that will benefit from the registration fees and given each participant the opportunity to choose which of the four charities they would like to support via the registration form,” said Ramona Boca, PR & Marketing Manager for RPHI Romania – the company that owns and manages SkyTower.

Registrations for SkyRun2024 are open here.

(Photo source: the organizers)