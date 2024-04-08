Bucharest City Hall opens charity shop

The Bucharest City Hall and Eco Durabil Association have opened the charity shop O mână de ajutor (A Helping Hand) in the city’s District 1.

The shop, located on the premises of the Integrated Center for Circular Economy, is meant to support a range of social causes as the outlet’s profits will be directed towards supporting initiatives contributing to education, healthcare, poverty reduction, and environmental protection.

With the money raised from the sale of donated products, Eco Durabil will purchase school supplies for children in underprivileged environments and medical devices for children with special needs, contribute to refurbishing the homes of people in difficult situations, and support active involvement in environment protection.

The Integrated Center for Circular Economy opened in 2021 as a pilot project in the agreement between Eco Durabil and the City Hall’s Social Assistance Department D.G.A.S.M.B.

Since it opened, it collected more than 7,800 tonnes of products (clothing, furniture, kitchenware, toys, books, and hygiene products), distributed to some 72,000 people in Bucharest and in the country.

The running of the store is funded through the Bucharest Environment Platform, established by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania, through the round supported by Engie Romania.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

