Administration

Bucharest City Hall opens charity shop

08 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall and Eco Durabil Association have opened the charity shop O mână de ajutor (A Helping Hand) in the city’s District 1.

The shop, located on the premises of the Integrated Center for Circular Economy, is meant to support a range of social causes as the outlet’s profits will be directed towards supporting initiatives contributing to education, healthcare, poverty reduction, and environmental protection.

With the money raised from the sale of donated products, Eco Durabil will purchase school supplies for children in underprivileged environments and medical devices for children with special needs, contribute to refurbishing the homes of people in difficult situations, and support active involvement in environment protection.

The Integrated Center for Circular Economy opened in 2021 as a pilot project in the agreement between Eco Durabil and the City Hall’s Social Assistance Department D.G.A.S.M.B.

Since it opened, it collected more than 7,800 tonnes of products (clothing, furniture, kitchenware, toys, books, and hygiene products), distributed to some 72,000 people in Bucharest and in the country.

The running of the store is funded through the Bucharest Environment Platform, established by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania, through the round supported by Engie Romania.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Administration

Bucharest City Hall opens charity shop

08 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest City Hall and Eco Durabil Association have opened the charity shop O mână de ajutor (A Helping Hand) in the city’s District 1.

The shop, located on the premises of the Integrated Center for Circular Economy, is meant to support a range of social causes as the outlet’s profits will be directed towards supporting initiatives contributing to education, healthcare, poverty reduction, and environmental protection.

With the money raised from the sale of donated products, Eco Durabil will purchase school supplies for children in underprivileged environments and medical devices for children with special needs, contribute to refurbishing the homes of people in difficult situations, and support active involvement in environment protection.

The Integrated Center for Circular Economy opened in 2021 as a pilot project in the agreement between Eco Durabil and the City Hall’s Social Assistance Department D.G.A.S.M.B.

Since it opened, it collected more than 7,800 tonnes of products (clothing, furniture, kitchenware, toys, books, and hygiene products), distributed to some 72,000 people in Bucharest and in the country.

The running of the store is funded through the Bucharest Environment Platform, established by the Bucharest Community Foundation and ING Bank Romania, through the round supported by Engie Romania.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2024
Interviews
EU membership made Romania better, former Renew leader Guy Verhofstadt says
08 April 2024
Interviews
Natalia Bejan, Invest Moldova: We are putting a lot of effort into ensuring investments are increasing
08 April 2024
Politics
Romania counting on German support for full Schengen membership, PM says
08 April 2024
Defense
Sea Shield 24: Major Romania-led multinational military exercise starts in the Black Sea region
08 April 2024
M&A
Digi Communications to sell its Spanish fiber network for EUR 750 mln
05 April 2024
Startup
Romanian startup Genezio raises USD 2 mln pre-seed round to automate app creation
05 April 2024
Entertainment
Study reveals best-rated botanical gardens in Romania
05 April 2024
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 7%, clarity over rate-cut calendar remains low