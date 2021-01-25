Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Skier chased by bear in popular ski resort in Romania

25 January 2021
A bear was spotted chasing a skier on a slope in the popular mountain resort of Predeal on Saturday, January 23. People sitting in the chairlift above saw the bear and tried to warn the skier of the danger, according to Digi24.

"Faster, faster! Go, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don't look back!" people in the chairlift shouted at the skier. 

Fortunately, the young man escaped safely after the unexpected encounter with the wild animal. Ion Zaharia, the spokesman of the County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, told Digi24 that the tourist did the right thing when, at some point, he decided to throw his backpack onto the snow to distract the animal.

According to mountain gendarmes, three calls to the emergency number 112 were made on Saturday, all signaling the presence of a bear in the area. Two calls referred to the Clabucet slope, and the third to the slope where the bear chased the skier. This slope was reportedly closed at the time.

Gendarmes responded to all three calls. They went to the scene with all-terrain vehicles, and the bear took refuge in the forest, most probably scared by the noise. The authorities are now considering relocating the wild animal, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

