Romania’s Şipot Villa set to reopen by the end of the year after two years of restoration work

The Şipot Villa, the place where the project for Romania’s famous Peleş Castle was conceived, is set to reopen by the end of this year as a cultural and tourist destination in the Sinaia mountain resort.

The Villa is also known as the "House of Architects," a part of the Royal Domain of Peleş. The monument has undergone two years of restoration and consolidation work, funded by over EUR 500,000 from private sponsors.

The centerpiece of the renovation is the Gallery of the Architects of Peleş, a unique exhibition space dedicated to the architects who designed and developed the royal domain, according to the press release.

Located at the villa's basement level with access from Piaţeta Economat, the gallery showcases stained-glass portraits of four notable architects, including Karel Liman, a Czech architect who worked closely with King Carol I on expanding and refining Peleş Castle.

Liman also designed Pelişor Castle and other buildings on the royal domain and contributed to projects like Queen Marie's estates at Bran and Cotroceni.

The restoration included structural consolidation, replacement of plumbing, heating, and electrical systems, and reinforcement. The association invested over RON 250,000 in the interior design of the gallery, making it a cultural hub for exhibitions, events, and creative workshops.

The Şipot Villa will serve as a tourist attraction, a multifunctional event space, and an inspirational work environment for young architects and other creative professionals. The villa also offers accommodations, allowing visitors to experience a stay in the heart of the Royal Peleş Domain.

(Photo source: press release)