Culture

Romania wants to include Peleș and Pelișor castles on UNESCO World Heritage list

28 February 2024

The Romanian Ministry of Culture said it is working on preparing the file to include the Peleș and Pelișor castles on the royal domain in Sinaia, a mountain town in Prahova Valley, on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Representatives of the ministry, the National Institute of Heritage, the Peleș National Museum, and the Royal Family met on February 27 to discuss forming a working group for this purpose, culture minister Raluca Turcan announced. 

“Peleș and Pelișor castles are not only historical, authentic, exceptional monuments but also living destinations that reflect contemporary national identity. They function as museums, bringing history and culture to the forefront in an interactive and accessible way,” minister Turcan said.

“Also, the Royal Residences of Sinaia impress with their architectural beauty and significance, representing a point of reference for Eastern Europe. Their exceptional value deserves to be recognized by UNESCO by inclusion in the World Heritage List,” she added.

One of the most beautiful castles in Europe and among the most impressive in Romania, the royal Peleș Castle sits at the foot of the Bucegi Mountains in the town of Sinaia. It was built at the initiative of the first King of Romania, Carol I, to serve as his summer residence, invested with political, cultural, and symbolic functions. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the residence took place in a festive setting in August 1875.

The Culture Ministry previously announced plans to also include former communist prisons in Romania on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dorinmarius/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

1

