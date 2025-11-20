Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced that it inaugurated a 52 MWp photovoltaic park in Giurgiu, the largest solar facility in Romania built through ecological reconversion on degraded industrial land. The project transforms a former industrial ash pit into a renewable energy site expected to generate around 73 GWh of electricity annually.

The project was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and was developed entirely by Simtel, from land acquisition through to commissioning, the company said.

“The Giurgiu project is unique and becomes a model for converting unused industrial land into sources of clean energy, enabled by the complete 360-degree expertise we offer: engineering, construction, automation, operations, and maintenance. We worked on an atypical site, a former industrial ash pit, an abandoned and unstable area that required completely different technical solutions compared to a standard soil profile,” said Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel.

The land hosting the photovoltaic park was acquired by Simtel in October 2021 and covers more than 83 hectares, including a lake of approximately 16 hectares, previously a former industrial ash pit. According to the company, the project also generates additional environmental benefits through the regeneration of spontaneous vegetation and the revitalization of local ecosystems, with the lake becoming a habitat for swans and various fish species.

The investment was financed through a mix of European funds and bank loans, including a RON 60.6 million non-repayable grant under Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a bridge loan from Banca Transilvania, and a EUR 16 million investment loan.

The site now hosts more than 85,000 panels powered by 170 smart inverters, with energy fed into the national grid via six transformer stations, and a new high-voltage substation.

The energy produced will be delivered to the grid and sold under a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed between Simtel and G-Energy Solutions, a company 62% owned by Simtel. Over the duration of the contract, Simtel will supply a total of approximately 736 GWh, which will be provided to G-Energy Solutions’ end customers.

Currently, the company’s portfolio includes nine proprietary photovoltaic parks in various stages of development and construction, with a total installed capacity of approximately 153 MWp and an estimated annual production of over 200 GWh. Of these, four projects - Pleșoiu (phases 1 and 2), Iacobeni, Salonta, and Giurgiu - have already been completed, while another four - Anina, Ianca, Mangalia, and Movilița - are in different development stages and will be finalized gradually by the end of 2026.

In addition, Simtel is preparing the development of the Bughea park in Argeș, with a capacity of 70 MWp, which, upon commissioning, estimated for the second quarter of 2027, will become the largest proprietary project developed by the company.

(Photo source: Simtel)