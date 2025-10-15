NEPI Rockcastle inaugurates its first PV park in Romania as part of EUR 110 mln green energy plan

NEPI Rockcastle, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest owner and operator of shopping centers, has inaugurated its first photovoltaic park in Chișineu-Criș, Arad county, in western Romania. The investment is part of its green energy programme, which includes a EUR 110 million plan for photovoltaic projects across Central and Eastern Europe.

According to the company, these projects will be developed both on existing commercial properties and through two major greenfield developments in Romania, with a total installed capacity of 159 MW.

The photovoltaic park in western Romania, worth approximately EUR 30 million, covers around 51 hectares and has an installed capacity of 54 MW. It was completed in roughly ten months, and company estimates indicate that it will generate around 70,000 MWh of renewable electricity annually - the equivalent to the consumption of over 29,000 households in Romania.

“Our first greenfield photovoltaic development represents an important step in our long-term plan to produce sustainable energy,” said Andrei Radu, Group Development Director, NEPI Rockcastle.

The company developed the park in collaboration with LONGi, ENEVO Group, and Electroechipament Industrial (EEI).

According to NEPI Rockcastle, the Chișineu-Criș facility is the largest photovoltaic investment dedicated to commercial infrastructure in Romania - and the first of its kind implemented by a group from the commercial real estate sector.

NEPI Rockcastle said it aims to become a relevant producer of renewable energy for its commercial infrastructure across Central and Eastern Europe.

The company, which owns assets worth over EUR 8 billion and operates 60 properties in eight countries, continues to expand through a EUR 795 million investment programme and recent acquisitions in Poland worth approximately EUR 760 million.

(Photo source: the company)