Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announced on Thursday, June 19, that the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the base prospectus for a corporate bond program of up to EUR 30 million.

The program allows Simtel to issue bonds in multiple tranches over time, denominated in RON or EUR, with fixed or variable interest rates, including structures linked to sustainability objectives. Each tranche is intended to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with maturities of up to ten years.

“This program, structured in multiple tranches and designed to address both institutional and retail investors, strengthens our financing toolkit and supports the development of projects that are essential to the energy transition. It will enable us to continue diversifying our business, accelerate our investments in key areas such as energy storage and solar capacities, and pursue opportunities for strategic acquisitions, contributing to long-term value creation for all stakeholders,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel.

Since becoming a listed company, Simtel’s consolidated revenues according to IFRS increased from RON 63.5 million (EUR 12.7 million) in 2021 to RON 360.2 million (EUR 72 million) in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77% over this period. At the same time, net profit more than tripled, rising from RON 10.5 million (EUR 2.1 million) in 2021 to RON 36.8 million (EUR 7.4 million) in 2024.

For 2025, Simtel targets consolidated revenues of RON 502.7 million (EUR 100.5 million), EBITDA of RON 63.7 million (EUR 12.7 million), and a net profit of RON 45.6 million (EUR 9.1 million), as the group continues to focus on the development of proprietary photovoltaic parks, energy storage systems, internationalization, and the delivery of complex turnkey projects combining generation, storage, and digitalization solutions.

The proceeds from the bond program will be directed toward Simtel’s strategic development priorities. The company plans to allocate funds to the expansion of energy storage capacities aimed at reducing balancing costs and enhancing operational flexibility, to the construction of photovoltaic parks with a combined capacity of 85 MWp supporting its energy supply activities, and to mergers and acquisitions designed to strengthen its EPC capabilities or, where appropriate, to acquire operational wind projects. In the event that no mergers and acquisitions are implemented, proceeds will be dedicated entirely to energy storage and solar development.

Simtel intends to launch the first tranche of bonds in the coming weeks through a private placement which will target institutional investors as well as retail investors.

(Photo source: company photo)