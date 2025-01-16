Romanian engineering company Simtel Team opens subsidiary in Germany

Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker SMTL, announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Essen, Germany.

The company, one of the leaders in renewable energy in Romania, has been expanding internationally in recent years. The process began with the opening of a subsidiary in the Republic of Moldova in 2021.

“The opening of the German subsidiary is a natural decision that reflects our commitment to being closer to our clients and intervening swiftly to enhance the efficiency of photovoltaic power plants. Since 2012, we have collaborated with one of Europe’s largest inverter manufacturers, providing interventions in photovoltaic parks across Romania and Europe,” said Ana Nedea, Strategy and Business Development Director of Simtel Team.

Simtel’s new subsidiary will reduce equipment downtime and better connect it to clients in Germany and neighboring countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland, the company said.

“Our goal is to transfer the expertise we have developed in Romania to one of Europe’s most advanced renewable energy markets. By establishing this subsidiary, we strengthen our position in the photovoltaic energy sector,” the company official added.

In its initial phase, the German subsidiary will offer preventive and corrective maintenance services for photovoltaic and energy storage systems.

In the medium term, Simtel plans to expand the subsidiary’s activities by introducing additional business lines from its portfolio, including EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) projects for photovoltaic systems and energy storage solutions, as well as the commercialization of autonomous robots produced by Agora Robotics, a Simtel Group company dedicated to this activity.

The team in Essen will include technical personnel and business development specialists whose primary responsibility will be identifying opportunities to scale the group’s business lines in Germany and adjacent countries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Simtel)