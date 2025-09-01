Bucharest Exchange-listed group Simtel appoints new chief financial officer

Simtel (BVB: SMTL), an engineering and technology group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and one of the leading players in the renewable energy sector in Romania, announced the appointment of Mihai Velicu as group chief financial officer (CFO). The company said the decision marks a new stage in its development.

Simtel Group currently includes several operational companies with complementary activities, from photovoltaic projects, industrial automation, and telecom infrastructure (Simtel Team), to energy supply and trading (G-Energy Solutions), robotics and Robotics-as-a-Service solutions (Agora Robotics), optimization and asset management for energy producers and suppliers (ANT Energy), plus international subsidiaries in Germany and the Republic of Moldova.

In addition, the company manages more than 15 SPVs dedicated to energy production and storage projects.

Mihai Velicu began his career in 2008 at Deloitte Audit, where he coordinated financial audit engagements for companies in various industries, specializing in the oil & gas and energy sectors. In 2017, he was appointed CFO of Amromco Energy, a position he held until August 2021. He later joined Premier Energy, where he has served as CFO for all Romanian entities of the group to date.

Velicu graduated from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, Faculty of Accounting and Information Systems, and is a member of ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). He is also a certified accountant (CECCAR) and a licensed financial auditor (CAFR).

“Simtel is an example of Romanian entrepreneurship with a global vision, and my role will be to support this trajectory through a solid, scalable financial strategy aligned with best practices in corporate governance. […] I will focus on transparency, operational efficiency, and open communication with investors to strengthen confidence in our long-term vision. Together with the management team, I am eager to contribute to international expansion and to consolidating Simtel’s position as a relevant player in the energy and technology sectors of the future,” stated Mihai Velicu, group CFO of Simtel.

Velicu will be responsible for financial coordination at the group level, including activities such as financial statement consolidation, defining and implementing a common financial strategy, optimizing the financing structure, coordinating relationships with financial institutions, and supporting strategic development decisions. He will also contribute to identifying and leveraging synergies between the group’s companies to strengthen financial performance and increase operational efficiency, the company said.

At the level of Simtel Team, the role of CFO continues to be held by Mirela Gogoriță, who remains responsible for the company’s individual financial activities.

The executive management of Simtel Group is ensured by Mihai Tudor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mihai Velicu, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

(Photo source: Simtel)