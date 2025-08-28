Romanian-born investment service SeedBlink appoints Ronald Rapberger as Head of Sales

Private markets infrastructure provider SeedBlink announced on Thursday, August 28, that it has promoted Ronald Rapberger to head of sales to drive its next phase of growth.

The company is in active expansion, and has grown from a fundraising platform into a technology-driven infrastructure for startup investing in five years, according to the company's press release. SeedBlink now provides the platform, processes, and network that enable startup founders to raise capital and manage equity, while investors diversify their portfolios, co-invest, and support the companies they believe in, from the early stages to pre-IPO.

With a background spanning venture capital, investment banking, and entrepreneurship, Rapberger has been instrumental in SeedBlink’s growth in the DACH region since 2024. His proven track record in scaling new markets will be key as SeedBlink continues to broaden its digital ecosystem, connecting technology, community, and capital across primary and secondary markets.

“Ronald has been a driving force behind our DACH expansion and one of SeedBlink’s earliest advocates. His leadership and deep understanding of private market investments will be crucial as we scale our technology-driven solutions and establish SeedBlink as Europe’s go-to infrastructure for startup investing,” said Andrei Dudoiu, SeedBlink’s CEO.

Commenting on his appointment, Rapberger revealed plans to attract new investors.

“My goal is to open new opportunities for more founders and investors at a pan-European level. What excites me most is how SeedBlink’s technology-driven infrastructure makes this possible by bringing efficiency and transparency to private markets,” he said.

