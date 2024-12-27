Sports

Romania’s Simona Halep withdraws from Australian Open

27 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep said that she decided to withdraw from the Australian Open due to knee and shoulder pain felt after playing in Abu Dhabi. She had received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025.

“After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season,” Halep wrote on Instagram, as quoted by News.ro.

“It’s not what I wanted, but I would like to thank the tournament organisers in Auckland and Australia for the wild cards,” she added.

Halep said she would “rest up” and confirmed her presence in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca in February.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Sports

Romania’s Simona Halep withdraws from Australian Open

27 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep said that she decided to withdraw from the Australian Open due to knee and shoulder pain felt after playing in Abu Dhabi. She had received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025.

“After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season,” Halep wrote on Instagram, as quoted by News.ro.

“It’s not what I wanted, but I would like to thank the tournament organisers in Auckland and Australia for the wild cards,” she added.

Halep said she would “rest up” and confirmed her presence in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca in February.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mircea Nicolescu/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 December 2024
Society
Romania to close over 30 border crossing points following full Schengen accession
27 December 2024
Transport
Bucharest’s Metrorex proposes subway fare increase starting January 2025
24 December 2024
Events
Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park
24 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway
24 December 2024
Society
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
24 December 2024
Politics
Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate
24 December 2024
Politics
Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics
23 December 2024
Politics
New Romanian government issues ambitious governance program focused on reducing expenses