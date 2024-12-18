Sports

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep receives wild card for Australian Open

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep has received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025, the competition's organizers announced.

Simona Halep, currently ranked 877, has not participated in a tournament in Australia in three years due to her August 2022 doping ban, which was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March 2024. The court found that Halep did not intentionally violate the anti-doping rules and that the substance entered her body after consuming a contaminated supplement.

Halep’s comeback has not been very successful, so the wild card gives her a major chance at climbing the rankings. Her last official match was on October 28, when she was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong.

"The Australian Open has given me some of the best moments of my career, so I can’t wait to return to Melbourne and play in front of the Australian fans," the Romanian tennis player said. 

Halep, now 33, was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2018, where she was defeated by Caroline Wozniacki.

The Melbourne tournament in January marks the first Grand Slam event where Simona Halep has received a wild card. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Australian Open on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep receives wild card for Australian Open

18 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player and women’s former world no. 1 Simona Halep has received a wild card for the qualifiers of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025, the competition's organizers announced.

Simona Halep, currently ranked 877, has not participated in a tournament in Australia in three years due to her August 2022 doping ban, which was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March 2024. The court found that Halep did not intentionally violate the anti-doping rules and that the substance entered her body after consuming a contaminated supplement.

Halep’s comeback has not been very successful, so the wild card gives her a major chance at climbing the rankings. Her last official match was on October 28, when she was eliminated in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong.

"The Australian Open has given me some of the best moments of my career, so I can’t wait to return to Melbourne and play in front of the Australian fans," the Romanian tennis player said. 

Halep, now 33, was a finalist at the Australian Open in 2018, where she was defeated by Caroline Wozniacki.

The Melbourne tournament in January marks the first Grand Slam event where Simona Halep has received a wild card. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Australian Open on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Study: Investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange became cautious in 2024
18 December 2024
Real Estate
Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report reveals optimistic outlook for Romanian real estate market in 2025
18 December 2024
Politics
Russia launched cyberattacks against Romania trying to influence electoral process, parliamentary committee says
18 December 2024
M&A
Altex acquires Brico Dépôt Romania from Kingfisher at EUR 70 mln enterprise value
18 December 2024
Energy
Sale of E.ON Romania to Hungary’s MVM is not a done deal, energy minister says
18 December 2024
Macro
Fitch cuts outlook on Romania's fragile rating to negative over political uncertainty
17 December 2024
Politics
EC opens proceedings against TikTok for election risks after Romanian presidential elections
17 December 2024
Environment
Romanian Parliament adopts new Forestry Code with key measures for forest protection, green belts, public access