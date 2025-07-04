Simona Halep’s official retirement match set for June 2026 at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian star Simona Halep will bid farewell to professional tennis in front of her home crowd on June 13, 2026, during the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca. Organizers have confirmed the date of her official retirement match, which will take place at BTarena and serve as the highlight of the festival’s seventh edition, Agerpres reported.

After a remarkable career that includes two Grand Slam titles, a WTA world No. 1 ranking, and hundreds of memorable matches, Halep will return to the court one last time in a celebratory event designed to honor her legacy.

The 2026 edition of Sports Festival will run from June 11–14 and is expected to draw large crowds once again, following the success of the 2025 edition, which welcomed over 150,000 attendees and included a gala match starring Ronaldinho.

Fans interested in attending Simona Halep’s farewell match can register for priority access to tickets. Registration opened Thursday, July 3, on the official website.

Those who complete the registration form will receive a unique code and a link to the Entertix platform for early ticket purchase. Each code allows a single session with a maximum of four tickets per purchase. Registration is free but essential for access to the pre-sale phase, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details are also available here.

Simona Halep announced her retirement from professional tennis in February this year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)