Sports

Simona Halep’s official retirement match set for June 2026 at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca

04 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star Simona Halep will bid farewell to professional tennis in front of her home crowd on June 13, 2026, during the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca. Organizers have confirmed the date of her official retirement match, which will take place at BTarena and serve as the highlight of the festival’s seventh edition, Agerpres reported.

After a remarkable career that includes two Grand Slam titles, a WTA world No. 1 ranking, and hundreds of memorable matches, Halep will return to the court one last time in a celebratory event designed to honor her legacy.

The 2026 edition of Sports Festival will run from June 11–14 and is expected to draw large crowds once again, following the success of the 2025 edition, which welcomed over 150,000 attendees and included a gala match starring Ronaldinho.

Fans interested in attending Simona Halep’s farewell match can register for priority access to tickets. Registration opened Thursday, July 3, on the official website. 

Those who complete the registration form will receive a unique code and a link to the Entertix platform for early ticket purchase. Each code allows a single session with a maximum of four tickets per purchase. Registration is free but essential for access to the pre-sale phase, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details are also available here.

Simona Halep announced her retirement from professional tennis in February this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Simona Halep’s official retirement match set for June 2026 at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca

04 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian star Simona Halep will bid farewell to professional tennis in front of her home crowd on June 13, 2026, during the Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca. Organizers have confirmed the date of her official retirement match, which will take place at BTarena and serve as the highlight of the festival’s seventh edition, Agerpres reported.

After a remarkable career that includes two Grand Slam titles, a WTA world No. 1 ranking, and hundreds of memorable matches, Halep will return to the court one last time in a celebratory event designed to honor her legacy.

The 2026 edition of Sports Festival will run from June 11–14 and is expected to draw large crowds once again, following the success of the 2025 edition, which welcomed over 150,000 attendees and included a gala match starring Ronaldinho.

Fans interested in attending Simona Halep’s farewell match can register for priority access to tickets. Registration opened Thursday, July 3, on the official website. 

Those who complete the registration form will receive a unique code and a link to the Entertix platform for early ticket purchase. Each code allows a single session with a maximum of four tickets per purchase. Registration is free but essential for access to the pre-sale phase, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details are also available here.

Simona Halep announced her retirement from professional tennis in February this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m
04 July 2025
Sports
Simona Halep’s official retirement match set for June 2026 at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca
04 July 2025
Agriculture
Romania registers largest wheat, barley and corn exports in EU
04 July 2025
Politics
Former prime minister facing criminal complaint for state of Romanian economy, budget deficit
04 July 2025
Finance
Romanian finance minister says fiscal package aligns with EU talks, aims for positive review
04 July 2025
Politics
Journalist Ioana Dogioiu appointed spokesperson for Romanian government
03 July 2025
Environment
Update: Romania braces for fiery weekend as meteorologists issue Orange Code
03 July 2025
Justice
Eastern Romania: Investigations continue in case involving Romanian IDs for Russians, Ukrainians