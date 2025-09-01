A Global IT Company with a Unique Culture: The Story and Values Of Sigma Software Group

Partner Content

In 2025, the global consulting IT company Sigma Software Group announced its entry into the Romanian market. The company opened a software development centre and announced several job openings.

Sigma Software Group expanded to its 23rd country with an office in Romania and is recognised among the top employers, according to industry rankings. In 2024, we received recognition for Diversity and Inclusion and won the HR Brand Ukraine award. In 2023, we ranked first in DOU’s Best IT Employer rating (Largest Ukrainian IT community) and received five awards for CSR and Social Impact at the Corporate Engagement Awards.

"I'm proud of our team — the dedication and resilience drive us forward and empower us to overcome even the toughest challenges," says Sigma Software Group Co-Founder and CEO Valery Krasovsky. Starting from day one, a people-oriented approach has been at the heart of the company’s life and philosophy, and it remains one of our core values to this day.

What is the essence of this approach, and why should you consider applying to Sigma Software?

From a team of five friends to a global IT ecosystem

This year, Sigma Software celebrated its 23rd anniversary. In the early 2000s, five friends from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv joined forces and started delivering IT services to various international clients. From the outset, they aimed to build a company that would not only fulfil client requests but also create products that change the world. They remain united by that goal. Sigma Software is a rare example of a company whose founding vision has continued to drive the business forward for over 20 years while maintaining sincere and effective partnerships.

In the early years, the company grew rapidly and soon caught the attention of international investors. The founders saw a potential deal as an opportunity for even faster growth and expanded capabilities. In 2006, the company became part of Sigma Group – one of the largest consulting groups in Scandinavia.

Since 2002, the company has expanded 400-fold. Today, Sigma Software has over 2,000 employees and 43 offices in more than 20 countries across Europe, the USA, Latin America, and the Middle East.

People-oriented projects

Co-Founder and CEO of Sigma Software Group, Valery Krasovsky

"An ambitious person who strives to achieve goals, exceeds them and takes ownership without hesitation," is Valery Krasovsky's vision of the professional in the company. Today, the diverse Sigma Software Group ecosystem enables specialists to grow in service businesses, join product IT companies, or start new projects supported by external or internal investments. The corporate university supports continuous development and upskilling to enable an education path.

Another key feature of the company is its horizontal structure. In many ways, Sigma Software operated like a “teal organisation” before the term was widely adopted. A decentralised organisational structure allows talented individuals and entire teams to grow. "If someone is looking for flexibility, dynamism, and exciting projects at the intersection of today and tomorrow, if they want to work in a big company but feel the spirit of a startup, then this is the place," says Sigma Software Co-Founder Vlad Beck.

Sigma Software Group's core values are professionalism, continuous development, and trust-based relationships. Over the past 23 years, the company has received hundreds of professional awards and been recognised as a top employer, which proves that its people-oriented strategy is paying off.

Today, Sigma Software is a full-fledged ecosystem that includes a business incubator, an educational platform, charitable foundations, its own line of innovative products, and more. Its clients include AstraZeneca, Scania, SAS, Fortum, IATA, and Verizon Media. The company develops cutting-edge technological solutions, supports corporate digital transformation, and creates and maintains startups.

Why Sigma Software Group chose Romania

Opening an engineering hub in Romania aligns with the company’s global growth strategy, connecting it with top engineering talent and strengthening its presence in Europe. With a new Romanian hub, Sigma Software’s team will focus on enhancing the existing relations with companies from the EU and further building the partnership network in the CEE region.

Romania is a well-known IT hub in the region. It has many tech companies and a favourable business environment. The local tech industry is booming, yielding prominent tech experts and successful startups. Overall, the country showed stable growth over the past years, with software engineers and IT professionals building a community of over 200,000 people.

Since joining the EU in 2007, Romania has become a popular destination for IT outsourcing among global giants. Companies like Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, Ericsson, Siemens, Oracle, and Gameloft are just a few examples. Notably, nearly 20% of the country’s tech professionals are employed in the R&D sector.

Sigma Software's legendary DeLorean car of at Techsylvania conference in Cluj-Napoca

"Global customers require a global presence. Today, Romania is one of the top emerging tech countries. With a business-friendly environment and a dynamic tech ecosystem, Romania is the perfect place for Sigma Software to expand our engineering capabilities," says Alyona Nesterenko, Head of Sigma Software OptiCo, the unit driving the global growth of engineering offices and operations.

As of now, 20 people are working with Sigma Software in Romania. During 2025-2026, the company plans to hire over 100 professionals in the country, as well as:

Expand their engineering operations to meet increasing client demand

Engage with the local tech community through events, workshops, and industry meetups

Establish Romania as a centre of excellence for the company’s key service lines and strategic projects

"As we prepare for this exciting new chapter, our focus remains on attracting top talent, building a strong local presence, and fostering collaboration within the Romanian tech ecosystem," comments Valery Krasovsky.

You can view the list of Sigma Software’s job openings available for Romania via the following link.

