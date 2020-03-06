Newsroom
Romanian city listed among safest post-coronavirus travel spots in Europe
03 June 2020
The city of Sibiu, in Romania’s Transylvania region, is one of the safest places in Europe for travel and tourism post-coronavirus, according to a list compiled by the European Best Destinations Organization (EBD) quoted by Forbes, News.ro reported.

The list includes 20 destinations least affected by COVID-19. These destinations benefit from proximity to hospitals and have a higher number of hospital beds per inhabitant than the majority of European countries, have implemented very specific protocols concerning hygiene in accommodations, restaurants, and shops, and imposed measures such as the changing of air conditioning filters between each traveler stay, availability of masks and social distancing, Forbes explained.

“Nicknamed The City with Eyes, Sibiu is a well-known tourist destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. Known for its culture, history, gastronomy, diverse architecture (including its iconic houses with eyes that gave the city its nickname) and its natural wonders, the city has become a coveted tourist destination,” reads the description of Sibiu.

“There were 15 times fewer COVID-19 cases in Romania than in the most affected European countries. Some destinations like Sibiu County have had no deaths linked to the pandemic,” the same description notes. “Romania has more available hospital beds per inhabitant than Belgium, Switzerland, or the Netherlands.”

The other 19 destinations on the list are Tbilisi (Georgia), Corfu (Greece), Cavtat (Croatia), the Azores Islands, Preveza (Greece), Alentejo (Portugal), Batumi (Adjara, Georgia), Zagreb (Croatia), Algarve (Portugal), Kotor (Montenegro), Rijeka (Croatia), Warsaw (Poland), Vienna (Austria), Bohinj (Slovenia), Malta, Gdansk (Poland), Vilnius (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), and Wild Taiga (Finland).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Andrei Stancu/Dreamstime.com)

