Events

International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova returns with new edition in May

30 March 2026

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The Craiova International Shakespeare Festival announced its official selection for the 2026 edition and opened ticket sales for performances and access to the popular Shakespeare Village. The event will take place between May 21 and 31.

Over 11 days, Craiova will host productions inspired by the works of William Shakespeare, with performances staged across multiple venues under the theme “WILL matters.”

The official program brings together productions from dozens of countries, featuring renowned directors and theatre companies. Highlights include “King Lear” directed by Silviu Purcărete, “Titus Andronicus: Reborn” by Ryunosuke Kimura, and a musical reinterpretation of “Macbeth” by The Tiger Lillies in collaboration with La Perla 29.

British director Declan Donnellan returns with “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” while other productions range from experimental reinterpretations to dance adaptations of Shakespeare’s works.

A key attraction of the festival, Shakespeare Village, will return as a large open-air space inspired by an Elizabethan setting, combining theatre, crafts, and live music. The lineup includes artists such as Zdob și Zdub, Șuie Paparude, and Bosquito.

Tickets are now available online and through official partners, with several pass options for the Shakespeare Village. Entry will be free on the opening day, May 21.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Positive Romania
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Events

International Shakespeare Festival in Craiova returns with new edition in May

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Craiova International Shakespeare Festival announced its official selection for the 2026 edition and opened ticket sales for performances and access to the popular Shakespeare Village. The event will take place between May 21 and 31.

Over 11 days, Craiova will host productions inspired by the works of William Shakespeare, with performances staged across multiple venues under the theme “WILL matters.”

The official program brings together productions from dozens of countries, featuring renowned directors and theatre companies. Highlights include “King Lear” directed by Silviu Purcărete, “Titus Andronicus: Reborn” by Ryunosuke Kimura, and a musical reinterpretation of “Macbeth” by The Tiger Lillies in collaboration with La Perla 29.

British director Declan Donnellan returns with “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” while other productions range from experimental reinterpretations to dance adaptations of Shakespeare’s works.

A key attraction of the festival, Shakespeare Village, will return as a large open-air space inspired by an Elizabethan setting, combining theatre, crafts, and live music. The lineup includes artists such as Zdob și Zdub, Șuie Paparude, and Bosquito.

Tickets are now available online and through official partners, with several pass options for the Shakespeare Village. Entry will be free on the opening day, May 21.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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