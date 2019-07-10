Italian HR firm takes over Romanian peer IHM Total Consult

SGB​Humangest, an Italian group of companies offering specialized recruiting services, announced it took over IHM Total Consult, a Romanian company that provides temporary work services, recruitment, selection, personnel management and payroll, Wall-street.ro reported.

The acquisition complements the experience and results of the Italian Group in providing temporary work, recruitment, personnel management and payroll services.

Upon the takeover, SGB Humangest will rank among the four largest suppliers of temporary work and human resources services on the Romanian market, with a turnover of EUR 25 million.

Romania’s Competition Council approved the acquisition earlier this year.

IHM Total Consult is a Romanian company with offices in Timisoara and Arad in western Romania, which offers temporary work, recruitment, selection, personnel administration and payroll services.

The company was founded in 2004 and its portfolio of clients includes leading companies in the industrial, automotive, IT, retail and logistics fields.

(Photo: Pixabay)

