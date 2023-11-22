Energy

Seven investors interested to build bitumen terminal in Constanta port

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Socar Petroleum is the latest of the seven bidders who expressed interest in building a bitumen terminal in Constanta port in partnership with Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL), the port operator announced.

Other major prospective investors are oil company OMV Petrom and commodity traders Trafiguta and Vitol (though its subsidiary Vitaro). Major port operator Frial, which specialised in edible oil, also expressed interest.

Oil Terminal says it owns some assets "strategically located" in Constanta port, which it wants to use as a basis for the development of a bitumen terminal. However, it would prefer to find a strategic investor for this project and open a selection process.

"Since Oil Terminal does not have its own sources for the implementation of such development projects, the company is interested in establishing partnerships in this sense," the company's note to investors reads.

Romania imports almost all the bitumen it uses, with only one local producer: Vega Ploiesti refinery operated by KMGInternational.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Seven investors interested to build bitumen terminal in Constanta port

22 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Socar Petroleum is the latest of the seven bidders who expressed interest in building a bitumen terminal in Constanta port in partnership with Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL), the port operator announced.

Other major prospective investors are oil company OMV Petrom and commodity traders Trafiguta and Vitol (though its subsidiary Vitaro). Major port operator Frial, which specialised in edible oil, also expressed interest.

Oil Terminal says it owns some assets "strategically located" in Constanta port, which it wants to use as a basis for the development of a bitumen terminal. However, it would prefer to find a strategic investor for this project and open a selection process.

"Since Oil Terminal does not have its own sources for the implementation of such development projects, the company is interested in establishing partnerships in this sense," the company's note to investors reads.

Romania imports almost all the bitumen it uses, with only one local producer: Vega Ploiesti refinery operated by KMGInternational.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi