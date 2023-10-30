Constanta port operator Socep keeps boosting its grain terminal capacity

Romanian port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) went ahead with the second phase of expanding the grain terminal it owns in Constanta port and borrowed EUR 18.75 million from BRD-SocGen for this, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Socep shares soared six-fold YTD, and the company’s market capitalisation is now RON 859 million (EUR 190 million).

In H1, Socep achieved RON 29.6 million net earnings, almost twice as much as in the same period last year, while the turnover rose by 42% y/y to RON 87.4 million.

The company is 56.55% controlled by the DD Group from Constanta, followed by Stere Samara with 11% of the share capital.

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)