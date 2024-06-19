Italian president Sergio Mattarella received by Romania’s Klaus Iohannis

Italian president Sergio Mattarella conducted a visit to Romania on Wednesday, June 19, during which he met his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis. Mattarella will also see PM Marcel Ciolacu later in the day.

In a joint press conference with his Italian counterpart, Iohannis said that Romania greatly appreciates Italy's involvement in the region. “President Sergio Mattarella is a good friend of Romania, and today's meeting is a natural continuation of the constant dialogue we have had. Italy shares a common history with us, deep ties, a consolidated Strategic Partnership, exceptional economic and commercial dynamics, and what constitutes the heart of this relationship – the communities of Romanians in Italy and Italians in Romania, communities that are very well integrated and important for the evolution of our societies,” Iohannis said, according to the press release.

He also expressed appreciation for the solid community of Italian entrepreneurs, who are welcomed in Romania, and welcomed the increase in entrepreneurial initiatives by Romanians residing in Italy, which actively contribute to the economic and cultural life of their host country.

"Figures for last year indicate bilateral trade reaching EUR 20 billion. I also welcomed the development of privileged bilateral relations in the field of culture and the organization of a large-scale archaeological exhibition in Rome, under our joint patronage – 'Dacia. The Last Frontier of Romanity', which is part of a series of large-scale cultural diplomacy actions organized over the years by Romania in the capital of Italy," the head of state further noted.

Iohannis added that he discussed with his Italian counterpart aspects regarding the EU's strategic agenda. "The European Union is the most relevant political project in Europe, which has brought peace and prosperity, and it is our destiny and future. If the European Union enhances the principles of solidarity and internal cohesion, its position in the world will undoubtedly be strengthened," President Iohannis explained.

He also mentioned Italy's contribution to the security of the Western Balkans and the Black Sea region. "We greatly appreciate Italy's past and future participation in NATO's Air Policing in Romania. I also discussed with the President our security concerns generated by the ongoing war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, which has a strong negative impact on the region and the entire Euro-Atlantic area,” Iohannis said.

This year, Romania and Italy are celebrating 145 years of diplomatic ties and 60 years of embassy-level connections.

(Photo source: presidency.ro)