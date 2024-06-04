Politics

Italy strongly supports Romania's full accession to the Schengen Area, ambassador says

04 June 2024

Italian ambassador to Romania Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni said in a recent statement that his country "strongly supports" Romania's full accession to the Schengen Area.

The statement was made at the reception organized on the occasion of Italy’s National Day, June 2. The event was attended by the Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Luminița Odobescu.

"We were very pleased with the lifting of controls at your air and maritime borders and strongly support Romania's full accession to the Schengen Area," said the diplomat. He emphasized that Romania and Italy share a common vision on many issues at the EU and NATO levels, according to Agerpres

The ambassador also mentioned that a study, the result of collaboration between his diplomatic mission and Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, which explains how Italy has contributed to the growth of the Romanian economy, will be published soon. According to him, Romanians in Italy represent "a well-integrated diaspora." 

Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni also recalled his country's involvement, as an allied state, in strengthening security on the Eastern Flank. 

"In difficult times like those we are experiencing now, deep friendships like ours are essential to successfully face so many common challenges," said the Italian ambassador to Bucharest. 

Minister Luminița Odobescu, in turn, emphasized that Romania and Italy have a strategic partnership and recalled the joint meeting of the governments of the two countries this spring.

"In the 145 years of bilateral diplomatic relations, Italy has become a close friend of Romania and a strategic partner with whom we share deep historical ties and cultural affinities. Over the years, we have built a relationship based on solid cooperation, trust, and mutual understanding," said Odobescu.

"As EU member states and allies within NATO, Romania, and Italy share many common goals in the difficult context created by Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. Our countries have made joint efforts to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and this country's right to choose its future," she added.

