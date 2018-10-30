Romania’s Senate votes home detention for jail sentences of up to 18 months

Romania’s Senate voted on Monday, October 29, several changes to the law that sets the rules for serving jail sentences.

One of the changes provides that jail sentences of up to 18 months, for non-violent offences, should automatically be served at home, with or without electronic tagging, local Hotnews.ro reported. Moreover, women sentenced to up to 10 years in prison will also be able to serve their sentences at home, if they are pregnant or have minor children in their care.

Also, convicted people who serve their sentences at home can also benefit from early release on parole.

A similar law adopted by the Parliament earlier this year was ruled unconstitutional by Romania’s Constitutional Court, after president Klaus Iohannis challenged it.

