Defense

Romanian government approves donation of Patriot system to Ukraine

02 September 2024

On Monday, September 2, the Romanian government approved and sent to Parliament the bill regarding the donation of a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine. After adoption, the Executive will issue the decision that will make the donation act operative. 

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence, or CSAT, decided to donate the Patriot missile system to Ukraine in June of this year, after some negotiations with allies. The government said that it will have further negotiations on obtaining a similar system for its Army.

“Specifically, the bill stipulates that a Patriot surface-to-air missile system will be the subject of a donation act to third parties. After the law is adopted by Parliament, the government will be able to issue the decision that will operationalize the donation act. The Executive is also authorized to restore the country’s surface-to-air defense capability from the budget allocated to the Ministry of National Defense,” stated government spokesperson Mihai Constantin, cited by News.ro.

"The completion of the donation act will contribute to strengthening Romania's position as a regional security provider and to consolidating the partnership relationship with the United States of America,” the Defense Ministry stated in the document sent to the Legislature.

The institution also mentioned that it will provide one of the seven Patriot systems in the 3+ configuration purchased from the US. Four of them have already arrived in Romania – two are operationalized. The other three will arrive in Romania in the near future.

Romania purchased the Patriot systems from the United States for almost USD 4 billion. 

At least 47 people, including five children, were injured on Sunday after Russian missiles struck a shopping mall and events complex in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to Reuters

(Photo source: Angel Tilvar on Facebook)

