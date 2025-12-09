Politics

Senate rejects Romanian president’s objections to law tightening sanctions against extremism

09 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate on December 8 overwhelmingly rejected the president's objections to the bill on combating extremism, also known as the Vexler law. There were 75 votes for maintaining the amendments referred by president Nicusor Dan to the Constitutional Court in a first step and then returned to lawmakers for a second review, G4media.ro reported.

There were only 34 votes against, or in favour of president Dan’s objections about the alleged lack of clarity in some provisions, and four abstentions.

The voting list showed that the senators of the governing coalition voted to reject Nicusor Dan's request for reconsideration: 34 from PSD, 16 from PNL, 14 from USR, and 9 from UDMR. Only 23 senators of the opposition, the isolationist party AUR, and 6 unaffiliated senators voted in favour of the president's request.

The project, initiated by the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, MP Silviu Vexler, was adopted by Parliament in June. The normative act was challenged, on June 20, at the CCR by parliamentarians from AUR, SOS Romania, and POT, the Court rejecting the complaint.

On July 14, president Nicuşor Dan, in turn, notified the CCR – and this time, the Court rejected the objections of unconstitutionality.

On December 4, the president sent the law back to Parliament for reexamination, assessing that the current form of the normative act could lead to "amplification of tensions." He considered that, in its current form, the law is insufficiently clear in defining some crimes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Senate rejects Romanian president’s objections to law tightening sanctions against extremism

09 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate on December 8 overwhelmingly rejected the president's objections to the bill on combating extremism, also known as the Vexler law. There were 75 votes for maintaining the amendments referred by president Nicusor Dan to the Constitutional Court in a first step and then returned to lawmakers for a second review, G4media.ro reported.

There were only 34 votes against, or in favour of president Dan’s objections about the alleged lack of clarity in some provisions, and four abstentions.

The voting list showed that the senators of the governing coalition voted to reject Nicusor Dan's request for reconsideration: 34 from PSD, 16 from PNL, 14 from USR, and 9 from UDMR. Only 23 senators of the opposition, the isolationist party AUR, and 6 unaffiliated senators voted in favour of the president's request.

The project, initiated by the president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, MP Silviu Vexler, was adopted by Parliament in June. The normative act was challenged, on June 20, at the CCR by parliamentarians from AUR, SOS Romania, and POT, the Court rejecting the complaint.

On July 14, president Nicuşor Dan, in turn, notified the CCR – and this time, the Court rejected the objections of unconstitutionality.

On December 4, the president sent the law back to Parliament for reexamination, assessing that the current form of the normative act could lead to "amplification of tensions." He considered that, in its current form, the law is insufficiently clear in defining some crimes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2025
Living in Romania
Calendar: Public holidays in Romania in 2026
09 December 2025
Business
Cargus expands Ship & Go network with major rollout in Carrefour stores across Romania
09 December 2025
Transport
CFR Călători unveils new timetable with direct Budapest–Bucharest links, return of Vienna Westbahnhof services
09 December 2025
Real Estate
Housing prices in Craiova boast the fastest rise in Romania this year
09 December 2025
Administration
Running water supply restored after a week in Prahova and Dâmbovița counties, but still not potable
08 December 2025
Justice
Romanian minister notifies EPPO of misuse of EU funds in school bus project
08 December 2025
HR
Employees in Romania are among the last globally in AI use, report shows
08 December 2025
Environment
Romania to suffer Europe's 3rd-highest heatwave temperatures by 2100, study shows