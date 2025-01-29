Development minister announces map of localities in Romania exposed to seismic risk

Development minister Cseke Attila announced on January 28 the launch of a map showing localities in Romania exposed to seismic risk. The new tool will help both residents understand the seismic risk in their area and local authorities access funding for structural reinforcements.

The initiative comes as the Romanian government approved a series of investment programs between 2022 and 2023, implemented by the Ministry of Development, targeting both public buildings and residential blocks. Currently, 98 projects are underway, targeting the seismic safety of schools, hospitals, residential buildings, and other public structures.

Minister Cseke Attila called on local authorities to work together to assess the vulnerability of buildings and take full advantage of the government's available funding. The funds, which cover 100% of the costs, including necessary seismic risk assessments, are designed to ensure the safety of high-risk buildings.

As part of the National Seismic Risk Building Reinforcement Program, 66 contracts have been signed, amounting to over RON 1.1 billion. Additionally, the "Safe and Healthy Schools" national investment program has secured funding for 30 contracts totaling RON 845 million, while two contracts have been signed for reinforcing hospitals under the "Mihail Cantacuzino" program.

The government also supports the reinforcement of 39 residential blocks and 165 public buildings through European funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The seismic risk map includes 80% of Romania's administrative units, with coverage extending to regions like Gorj county, which recently experienced unexpected earthquakes that caused significant damage to public buildings and schools.

The map is available on the Ministry of Development's official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Observator.mdlpa.ro)