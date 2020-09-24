Romanian schools go online to make room for local elections

Romanian schools will operate online for three days, from September 25 to September 29, to make their premises available for the local elections, education minister Monica Anisie announced, quoted by G4media.ro.

The Education Ministry has also amended the schools' regulations, such as to carry on online education activities by default each time face-to-face activity can't take place, irrespective of the reason.

The online activities can be substituted by other means, in cases where pupils or teachers have no technical capabilities, minister Anisie explained.

"If there is no possibility to take online courses, if a child does not have a device to connect to online classes, then teachers must provide the necessary educational resources for further learning, such as worksheets or other types of resources," said minister Anisie.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

